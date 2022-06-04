Maharashtra: Man stalks former classmate for over seven years, arrested

A 27-year-old man from Lonavala was arrested by the Khar police for allegedly stalking a woman since 2014, officers said. Earlier this week, the man followed the complainant, who was his classmate in college, to her workplace twice and forcibly hugged her following which she approached the police and got him arrested on June 1.

The complainant told the police that the accused studied with her at a college in Lonavala from where she graduated in 2014. Though he had tried to befriend her she ignored him. After her graduation, the man started stalking her.

He twice went to her bungalow in another district in Maharashtra, she said, but she gave him a strict warning after which he stopped trailing her. Seven years ago, the complainant moved out of her residence and started living on rent in Mumbai.

But the accused managed to trace the locations of her rented place and workplace, and started to stalk her again, she said. On May 22, he went to her office in Khar and tried to strike a conversation with her. Though she asked him to leave, he waited there till evening and approached her while she was returning home, according to the complainant.

The woman said she fled the place in panic in an autorickshaw, but he tried to meet her again at the office on May 30, and this time he grabbed her by the hand and hugged her. The woman soon rang up her friend and filed a complaint with the Khar police, which registered an FIR.

The police arrested him on June 1 acting on a tip-off that the accused will be at Khar railway station. Officers said the man was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in police custody till June 2, and was later sent to judicial custody.