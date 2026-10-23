Maharashtra man rammed off bike, beaten to death in broad daylight; incident caught on video

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A 35-year-old man was killed on a busy road in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar following a dispute over providing protection to a beer bar. The incident occurred between Bajrang Chowk and Baliram Patil Chowk, near Bharat Gas and Sapna Market in the city.
The victim, identified as Devesh alias Bunty Chandresh Dixit, was riding a bike when a white Volkswagen car rammed into him from behind.
Police have said that the accused, 22-year-old Pawan Dilip Parashar, drove a short distance, took a U-turn, returned to the spot with an iron rod, and repeatedly struck Devesh on his head and face.
He fled from the crime scene after the assault, but later surrendered at the CIDCO police station. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media.
Onlookers rushed Devesh to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said Police Inspector Atul Yerme Reddy.
The police have registered a murder case following a complaint from Devesh’s brother.
The murder appears to have stemmed from a professional rivalry between the accused and the victim over protecting a beer bar in the city, preliminary investigation showed.
Devesh Dixit had earlier been handling disputes at the bar, including scuffles and instances of customers refusing to pay their bills. The dispute between Dixit and Parashar erupted after the bar owner assigned the responsibilities to the latter, a police officer said.
“Dixit would allegedly taunt the bar owner and the accused, saying that a ‘kid’ was now protecting the bar. His remarks angered Parashar, leading to a rivalry over the business,” the officer said.
Police are investigating the sequence of incidents leading up to the murder and whether the victim was deliberately tracked before the attack.
Parashar is in police custody, and further investigation is underway.