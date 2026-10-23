Maharashtra man rammed off bike, beaten to death in broad daylight; incident caught on video

A 35-year-old man was killed on a busy road in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar following a dispute over providing protection to a beer bar. The incident occurred between Bajrang Chowk and Baliram Patil Chowk, near Bharat Gas and Sapna Market in the city.

The victim, identified as Devesh alias Bunty Chandresh Dixit, was riding a bike when a white Volkswagen car rammed into him from behind.

Police have said that the accused, 22-year-old Pawan Dilip Parashar, drove a short distance, took a U-turn, returned to the spot with an iron rod, and repeatedly struck Devesh on his head and face.

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He fled from the crime scene after the assault, but later surrendered at the CIDCO police station. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media.