Maharashtra man rammed off bike, beaten to death in broad daylight; incident caught on video

Onlookers rushed Devesh to the Government Medical College and Hospital in the city, where doctors declared him dead

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak
2 min readUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 05:57 PM IST
The accused, Pawan (L), repeatedly struck Devesh (R) on the head and face (Special arrangement)The accused, Pawan (L), repeatedly struck Devesh (R) on the head and face (Special arrangement)
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A 35-year-old man was killed on a busy road in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar following a dispute over providing protection to a beer bar. The incident occurred between Bajrang Chowk and Baliram Patil Chowk, near Bharat Gas and Sapna Market in the city.

The victim, identified as Devesh alias Bunty Chandresh Dixit, was riding a bike when a white Volkswagen car rammed into him from behind.

Police have said that the accused, 22-year-old Pawan Dilip Parashar, drove a short distance, took a U-turn, returned to the spot with an iron rod, and repeatedly struck Devesh on his head and face.

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He fled from the crime scene after the assault, but later surrendered at the CIDCO police station. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media.

Onlookers rushed Devesh to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said Police Inspector Atul Yerme Reddy.

The police have registered a murder case following a complaint from Devesh’s brother.

The murder appears to have stemmed from a professional rivalry between the accused and the victim over protecting a beer bar in the city, preliminary investigation showed.

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Devesh Dixit had earlier been handling disputes at the bar, including scuffles and instances of customers refusing to pay their bills. The dispute between Dixit and Parashar erupted after the bar owner assigned the responsibilities to the latter, a police officer said.

“Dixit would allegedly taunt the bar owner and the accused, saying that a ‘kid’ was now protecting the bar. His remarks angered Parashar, leading to a rivalry over the business,” the officer said.

Police are investigating the sequence of incidents leading up to the murder and whether the victim was deliberately tracked before the attack.

Parashar is in police custody, and further investigation is underway.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

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