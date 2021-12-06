Maharashtra: Man, mother held for beheading pregnant sister who eloped and married

Kirti's father reportedly felt insulted by the news, left home and returned several days later.

An 18-year-old man and his 38-year-old mother have been arrested for allegedly murdering his 19-year-old pregnant sister and beheading her for allegedly eloping with a man and marrying him without the family’s permission.

The accused are Sanket Mote and his mother Shobhabai Mote, residents of village in Vaijapur in Aurangabad Rural. The deceased was Kirti Avinash Thore.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm on Sunday when Sanket had gone to meet Kirti at her husband’s place in Ladgaon village for the first time since she got married in June. Kirti’s mother, who had met her around 10 days ago, accompanied him.

“Kirti lived with her husband’s family in a room next to their farm. The mother and son arrived on a bike. Kirti was two months pregnant. She was working in the farm. She rushed to them and took them inside her house. Kirti’s husband was at home and did not suspect anything. He was resting in another room,” said Kailash Prajapati, Assistant Police Commissioner, SDPO Vaijapur.

“Kirti was preparing tea when Sanket attacked her from behind with a sickle while the mother caught her daughter’s legs. He beheaded her and brought the head outside the house. We suspect that the mother and son took a selfie with her head. We have sent the phone to the forensic lab to try and retrieve the photo. The duo then left on the bike,” added Prajapati.

Prajapati said both families are from the Maratha community. Nimit Goyal, Superintendent of Aurangabad Rural, said, “The accused and his family were angry that she eloped and got married against their wishes.”

Before marriage, Kirti stayed in Goyegaon village with her brother and parents. Goyegaon is 4 km from her husband’s place in Ladgaon. Her father Sanjay is a farmer and brother studied up to HSC and helped his father with farming. Sanjay does not have a prior criminal record.

In June Kirti eloped with her college friend Avinash, 21, and around a week later they got married. Her family had lodged a missing complaint but a week later Kirti presented herself at the police station and informed them that she had got married.

The police said they are investigating whether Sanjay was involved in the crime. An FIR has been registered under section 302 of the IPC. The duo will be produced before a magistrate court on Monday.