Maharashtra: 34-year-old ‘makes video of woman bathing’, held

A 34-year-old man who studies at an engineering college was arrested in Thane on Sunday for allegedly recording the video of a woman while she was taking a bath.

According to Thane police, the accused, a resident of Kapurbawdi, recorded videos on his mobile phone of men and women who lived in the same building, while they were in varying stages of undress or taking baths.

“Accused is a student pursuing a higher education degree. He was nabbed by the people of his society when a woman found his phone on the window of her bathroom,” said an officer from Kapurbawdi police station.

The accused, who lives with his parents, was arrested after the woman lodged an FIR against him.

“We have found several objectionable clips and videos on his phone. He had been recording men and women taking baths, changing clothes and in other compromising situations. We are interrogating him,” said a senior police officer.