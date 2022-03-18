Maharashtra: 53-year-old man sent to life in jail for raping minor stepdaughter

A 53-year-old man was sentenced to life in jail by a sessions court in Palghar on charges of raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

The minor had registered a First Information Report (FIR) in 2017, alleging that the man continued to rape her even after she got pregnant. The complainant had said that after her father passed away when she was six months old, her mother fell in love and married the 53-year-old accused. The girl has four siblings — two sisters and two brothers.

The girl told the police that she was a school dropout and both her mother and stepfather were labourers. In April 2016, the accused had raped her and threatened to throw her out of the house if she stopped him. She informed that till January 2017, she was raped repeatedly and after a point, when she started vomiting, she was taken to a government hospital where they got to know that she was pregnant.

The victim broke down and told the truth to the doctor following which a case was lodged at a police station in Palghar district. Her pregnancy was terminated. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty alleging that a false case was filed by the victim because he used to beat her and her mother.

The court gave the judgment following the statements of the victim, the doctor who examined her for rape and the medical test report of the girl presented before the court by the public prosecutor.

Additional Sessions Judge S S Gulhane said: “The evidence of the prosecution witness shows that even after pregnancy of victim girl, accused sexually abused her repeatedly. Considering the age gap between the victim girl and the accused, I am of the opinion that the accused is not entitled for taking a lenient view. Considering the nature of offence in my opinion following order will meet the end of justice. Hence, I proceed to pass the following order.”

The court’s order added: “Accused is convicted for the offence punishable under section 376 (2) (i) (j) (n) and sentenced to suffer imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of the accused’s natural life.”