Maharashtra: Man kills wrong security guard for passing lewd comments against aunt

A security guard of a housing society in Powai succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday after he was beaten up by a 23-year-old man, who wrongly assumed that the guard had passed lewd comments against his aunt.

The Powai police on Wednesday arrested the 23-year-old man on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Another watchman, who had actually made those lewd comments against the aunt, is likely to be booked for molestation, said police.

The complainant in the case is the wife of the deceased.

The police said the incident took place on January 23 around 10.30 pm. The two guards were on duty at the housing society when one of them called up a 40-year-old woman, who worked as a domestic help in the society. “He started chatting with her and put the phone on the loudspeaker mode. He then passed lewd comments, which infuriated the woman and she informed her nephew about it,” said an officer.

Within half-an-hour, the 23-year-old man reached the society. “In a fit of rage, he punched the wrong guard on the face and pushed him on the ground. The guard suffered head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment,” the officer said.

“We have arrested him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He was on Thursday produced before a magistrate court, which sent him to police custody for two days. We are likely to book the other watchman for molestation,” said Budhan Sawant, Senior Inspector of Powai police station.