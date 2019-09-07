Maharashtra: Man kills wife by smashing her head with stone, held

A 33-YEAR-OLD man was arrested from Mankhurd on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife by smashing her head with a stone on the suspicion that she was having an extra-marital affair.

The police said that Mohammad Khalil Mohammad Jalil (33) and Noor Begam Salmani (26) had got married a few years ago and were staying in Govandi.

On Wednesday night, the couple started arguing while travelling in an autorickshaw. “Jalil asked the autorickshaw driver to stop and got off. Salmani followed him. While they were walking on the Sion-Trombay road, Jalil allegedly picked up a stone and threw it at her. The stone hit Salmani and she fell on the road. Jalil then allegedly picked up another stone and smashed her head,” said an officer. He left Salmani, who was still alive, on the road and fled, the officer added.

A passerby informed the Mankhurd police, which took Salmani to Rajawadi hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

While the Mankhurd police went on to register a case of murder, the Crime Branch started a parallel probe and learnt that Salmani would often fight with her husband. “The Crime Branch brought in Jalil for questioning. He confessed to the crime and maintained that he suspected that Salmani was having extra-marital affair. He claimed to have killed her in a fit of rage,” said Inspector Deepak Chavan. Salmani was later handed over to the Mankhurd police for further investigation.