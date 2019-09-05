Maharashtra: 25-year-old man jumps into Mithi for a swim, feared drowned

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Kurla is feared to have drowned after he and his three friends jumped into the Mithi river for a swim.

The incident took place at around 4.15 pm on Wednesday but at the time of going to press, police and fire brigade officials were still trying to trace him.

Police identified the man as Harshad Qureshi. According to police, he had stepped out to enjoy the rainy day with his friends and had jumped into the river for a swim.

“We have learnt that the four jumped into the river together; three managed to get to the shore, but Qureshi was pulled along by the current. After we were informed, we immediately passed on the message to the fire brigade and are currently trying to trace him,” Senior Inspector Vilas Gangawane of Shahu Nagar police station said.

His brother said, “He was out having a good time with his friends, but we can’t trace him now. People are saying he got washed away.”