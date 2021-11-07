Maharashtra: Man held for newlywed woman’s murder in Virar

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in the murder case of a 28-year-old newlywed woman, whose body was found at her husband’s residence in Virar. The police said the murder took place as the woman broke up with the accused and married another person.

Priya Kamble was found dead on Saturday morning. The police said the murder took place late Friday night and the matter came to light after her husband Amar returned home from work next morning.

Amar, who works as a contractual driver in BEST, had left for work around 9.30 pm on Friday. CCTV footage showed Amar leaving for work accompanied by Kamble, and the latter returning home alone.

The police said they verified that Amar was not lying about being at work, and suspicion fell on the arrested accused, Mohamed Haseen Yaseen Malik, 25.

Malik is a labourer with a private company and a resident of Kurla (west). He met Kamble a few years ago and both wanted to get married. But under pressure from family Kamble broke up with Malik and got married to Amar on October 21, the police said.

During investigations, the Virar police’s detection team found out that Malik had come to Virar on the night of murder. Malik allegedly smothered her with a pillow and cut her wrist.

Malik was produced before a magistrate court on Sunday and remanded in police custody till November 11.