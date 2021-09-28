Maharashtra: Man held for hacking 8-year-old to death over property dispute with her father

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering an eight-year-old girl, who was his distant relative, by attacking her with a sickle over 10 times because he had a property dispute with her father in Palghar district’s Dahanu on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place around 1 pm at Ranshet in Wangadpada village. The accused, Pramod Ghoshe (46), attacked Varsha Ghoshe with a sickle. An onlooker tried to stop Pramod, but got attacked too and fled the spot.

The accused had a dispute with the girl’s father Suresh Ghoshe over an ancestral farm land. “He fled into the jungle near the spot of crime. We traced and arrested him. He has been booked under IPC section 302 for murder,” said Govind Omase, Senior Police Inspector at Dahanu station.