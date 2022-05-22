Maharashtra: Man gets life imprisonment for running over acquaintance after birthday party brawl

A sessions court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Friday convicted a 25-year-old man and sentenced him to life imprisonment for killing a 26-year-old man by running a car over him after a brawl during a mutual friend’s birthday party on January 15, 2018. Additional sessions judge DH Keluskar also fined the convicted Nimesh Tanna of Rs 10,000.

The incident took place at Achchhad village in Talasari taluka. According to the complainant Hemant Bora, Tanna rammed his car into that of the victim Pratik Patel near Sahyadri hotel after they left a resort after the party in a bitter note. Bora was travelling along with Patel in his car at the time.

Patel got down from the car to see the damage when Tanna suddenly took a reverse turn and knocked him down, the complainant told the police. Patel fell to the ground after which Tanna for a third time tried to ram into his car and ran over him. In the process, Tanna rammed his car into a bike and a cycle as well and fled from the spot. Patel was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead before admission. A murder case was registered and Tanna was arrested subsequently.

According to the complaint, the group of friends had gathered at the resort to celebrate the birthday of a mutual friend, Pooja Yadav. After having drinks, one of Yadav’s friends Paramjit abused Tanna for not having alcohol.

Tanna got angry and got into a physical fight with Paramjit but was stopped by others. One of them passed comments on Tanna’s friend Aradhna which had angered him further, according to sources. While leaving the resort, Tanna also pulled out a cricket bat from his car to assault one of them but was stopped by others, Bora told the police.