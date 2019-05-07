Toggle Menu
Maharashtra: Man gets 10 years in prison for raping sister-in-law

The incident came to light when the victim was admitted to a hospital after experiencing stomach pain. An FIR was filed by Navghar police based on the victim's deposition.

A special court on Monday sentenced a man to 10 years’ imprisonment for raping and impregnating his sister-in-law in 2015.

The victim had told the court that her brother-in-law, married to her elder sister, had sexually abused her in 2015. The victim and her mother had both deposed before court, stating that while the incident had taken place, they did not wish to continue with the case as it had put the family in a lot of difficulty.

