Maharashtra: Man, family booked for ‘demanding 21 tortoises, black Labrador as dowry’

Apart from the tortoises, the family allegedly demanded a Buddha statue, a samai lamp stand and Rs 10 lakh. (Photo for representation: Wikimedia Commons)

An FIR was registered Tuesday against an Aurangabad man and his family for demanding 21 tortoises and a black Labrador as dowry. The family has been booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

According to the local Osmanpura police, the man got engaged to a woman on February 10 this year at a hall in Ramanagar area, which falls in their jurisdiction.

Before the engagement, the bride’s family had given Rs 2 lakh cash and 10 grams of gold as dowry to the groom’s family, the police said.

However, after the engagement, the groom’s family allegedly started demanding 21 tortoises, one black Labrador dog, a Buddha statue, a samai lamp stand and Rs 10 lakh, which they said would be used to get her a job after marriage.

“The bride’s family expressed helplessness to meet the demands, after which the groom’s family called off the marriage. The bride’s 55-year-old father approached us and we lodged an FIR under section 420, 406 and 34 of IPC for criminal breach of trust and cheating against the groom and his family members. We may add more sections after investigation,” said Sadhna Avhad, police sub-inspector investigating the case.