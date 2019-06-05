Maharashtra: Man dies after branch falls on head, civic official booked for negligence

A Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) official has been booked in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man who died after a tree branch fell on him in February this year, police said Tuesday.

Advertising

On February 25, Rahul Sawant, a resident of Vasai, was returning from his friend’s house in Nallasopara when a branch fell on him, police said. “He was on a two-wheeler and the heavier part of the branch fell on his head, causing cranial damage. He was being treated at a Mumbai-based hospital where he was declared dead on March 11,” an officer from Manikpur police station said.

Police registered an FIR against the VVCMC tree officer Surendra Patil on Monday after investigating the matter as an accidental death.

BMC appoints contractors

After a delay of more than two months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally appointed contractors to trim Mumbai’s trees over the next three years. The Tree Authority approved the proposal to hire the contractors for 24 local wards on Monday. The contractors will remove dead trees, to avoid accidents, and trim overgrown ones. The civic body will spend at least Rs 90 crore on the project. “Since there was a delay in appointing new contractors, we have asked the previous contractors to continue their work until the monsoon is over,” said an official from the Garden Department. “We hope that no untoward incident happens,” he added.