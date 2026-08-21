Maharashtra man suffered brain haemorrhage. Centre-allocated funds were available, yet he died

Funds available, but haemophilia patients still struggle for life-saving medicines. (Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

For 47-year-old Rajan Ganpat Sankpal, a haemorrhagic stroke and seizures quickly became a medical emergency. A CT scan showed extensive bleeding inside his brain, and doctors urgently sought 8,000 IU of anti-haemophilic Factor VIII. Sankpal, who lived with haemophilia A, died by the end of July.

His case has brought into sharp focus concerns over access to life-saving clotting-factor medicines for nearly 5,500 haemophilia patients in Maharashtra. Despite the Centre’s allocation, patient groups say Factor VIII shortages at government hospitals have persisted.

Haemophilia is a genetic bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly, making timely access to clotting-factor medicines essential to prevent prolonged bleeding and serious complications.