Maharashtra: Man booked for illegally routing international phone calls, causing losses to state exchequer

THE MUMBAI Police on Tuesday booked a Dombivali resident for his alleged involvement in routing international phone calls through a personal local network — bypassing the government network — thereby causing losses to the state exchequer, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a police officer, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had filed a written complaint with the Parksite Police in Vikhroli, saying that the office in question in Vikhroli had illegally been making international phone calls without routing them through the government network for the last few months. Usually, all international calls go through the networks authorised by the government, generating revenue.

A team of officials from the Parksite Police and DoT raided the office in Vikhroli’s Veer Savarkar Marg (west) on Tuesday. It was revealed during investigation that the company, run by the Dombivali resident, did not have necessary permission to route international phone calls on local networks.

“Apart from causing losses to the state exchequer, an unregulated network can also be used by terrorists to remain below the radar of law enforcement agencies,” said an officer from the Parksite police station, requesting anonymity.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, and will be arrested soon, said an officer.