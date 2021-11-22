Maharashtra: Man booked for harassing wife, giving her triple talaq

A 21-year-old woman has lodged an FIR against her husband for giving her instant triple talaq over the phone in Bhiwandi. In the FIR lodged at the Bhoiwada police station on Saturday last week, the woman also accused the husband’s family of assault, abuse, cruelty, and multiple demands of dowry.

The woman got married in 2018 to Afroz Ansari, a resident of Bihar. The woman accused Ansari’s family of demanding dowry from her. When she denied bringing any money from her father, her husband allegedly used to punch her and her in-laws abused her. The woman’s parents allegedly gave them Rs 25,000.

When the woman got pregnant, the mother-in-law allegedly asked her to bring money from her father if she wants to be admitted to a hospital for her delivery. She then left her husband’s home and returned to her father’s home in Bhiwandi late last year.

She gave birth to a girl child. However, since her child’s birth, her husband did not visit her at all. In September this year, she called her husband to take her back home but he said he was divorcing her and uttered “talaq” three times over the phone. She had kept the phone on speaker and her parents heard him pronouncing talaq.

The woman made a written complaint to the counselling cell of Thane police to resolve the issue. But her husband did not come to meet her or show up for counselling. Instead, he got angry with her for approaching the police.

The woman eventually lodged the FIR under section 4 (pronouncing Talaaq) of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 and sections 323 (causing hurt), 34 (act done with common intention) , 498 A (cruelty by husband or relative), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against her husband and his family members.