Maharashtra: Man arrested with 6.5kg of charas

The Dahisar police on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly possessing 6.5 kg of charas. Police said the seized drugs is worth Rs 1.95 crore.

Police received information early on Saturday that a person between 30 and 35 years of age is going to arrive near Dahisar Toll Naka with drugs.

A police team was dispatched to the spot and around 6.25 pm a person was detained on suspicion. “It looks like he wanted to sell the drugs,” said an officer.