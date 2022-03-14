Maharashtra: Man arrested with 6.5kg of charas

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 14, 2022 1:35:04 am
The Dahisar police on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly possessing 6.5 kg of charas. Police said the seized drugs is worth Rs 1.95 crore.
Police received information early on Saturday that a person between 30 and 35 years of age is going to arrive near Dahisar Toll Naka with drugs.
A police team was dispatched to the spot and around 6.25 pm a person was detained on suspicion. “It looks like he wanted to sell the drugs,” said an officer.
