scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Must Read

Maharashtra: Man arrested with 6.5kg of charas

“It looks like he wanted to sell the drugs,” said an officer. 

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 14, 2022 1:35:04 am
Police received information early on Saturday that a person between 30 and 35 years of age is going to arrive near Dahisar Toll Naka with drugs. (Representational)

The Dahisar police on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly possessing 6.5 kg of charas. Police said the seized drugs is worth Rs 1.95 crore.

Police received information early on Saturday that a person between 30 and 35 years of age is going to arrive near Dahisar Toll Naka with drugs.

More from Mumbai

A police team was dispatched to the spot and around 6.25 pm a person was detained on suspicion. “It looks like he wanted to sell the drugs,” said an officer.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 13: Latest News

Advertisement