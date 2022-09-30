scorecardresearch
Maharashtra: Man accused of killing former municipal leader murdered in Yavatmal

Out on bail, Sandeep Tote was attacked with a sickle and shot in the eye on Friday morning, according to police, who are searching for the three attackers.

maharashtra murder"Tote came out on bail in the murder case two months ago," a police official said.

A man accused in the murder of a former municipal council leader was killed by three men in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district on Friday, police said.

Sandeep Tote was attacked with a sickle and later shot in the eye with a firearm near a bus stand in Darwha in the district, police said, adding that the man aged around 40 years received a deep cut on his neck and died on the spot around 11.15am.

According to the Darwha police, Tote was among the five people arrested for allegedly murdering Subhash Dudhe, a former speaker and deputy president in the municipal council. After Dudhe (50) was stoned to death in October 2018, his supporters had pelted stones at Tote’s house.

“Tote came out on bail in the murder case two months ago. Three men are involved in the crime. We are searching for them,” said Suresh Maske, inspector in charge of the police station.

