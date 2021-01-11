Maharashtra: Man accidentally drives vehicle into dam, drowns

The deceased, Satish Ghule, was working for Guru Shekhar (42), and was driving him and his friend, Sameer Rajurkar (44), to Kalsubai.

A 34-year-old man drowned after driving his vehicle into a dam, while allegedly following directions on Google Maps at Ahemednagar’s Akole town, police said. The incident took place around 1.45am on Sunday, when the driver was driving two men for a trek towards Kalsubai, Maharashtra’s highest peak.

The deceased, Satish Ghule, was working for Guru Shekhar (42), and was driving him and his friend, Sameer Rajurkar (44), to Kalsubai. Shekhar is a managing director with a private company in Pimpri Chinchwad, while Rajurkar is a businessman. Police said, “They are all based in Pune. Ghule, who worked in Shekhar’s company had lost his job during the lockdown, but Shekhar then retained him as a driver for his car.”

Senior Inspector Abhay Parmar of Akole police station said, “While driving towards Kalsubai for trekking, they had lost their way and sought guidance from Google Maps, when they accidentally drove into the water.” Deputy Superintendent of police Rahul Madhne said, “There is a bridge there, which is operational for eight months. But for four months after the rainy season, the water of the dam is released and the bridge goes underwater, due to which it cannot be used.”

Police further added the locals are aware the bridge is underwater, due to which they avoid taking this route. “On Sunday, as it was dark and they were following the route given by Google Maps, the trio, who were travelling in a Fortuner, could not notice there was water and accidentally drove into it,” said Madhne.

Police said the three managed to open a window of the vehicle and came out. “But as the vehicle was getting submerged in the water, Ghule, who did not know how to swim, could not rescue himself,” added Madhne, while Shekhar and Rajurkar swam and came to the shore.

Locals rushed to the spot to rescue them, but owing to darkness, they could not see anything, police said. Ghule’s body was fished out of the water early on Sunday. He was rushed to a nearby public health care facility, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police said they have registered the matter as an accidental death.