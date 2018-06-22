Maharashtra: Malvan receives 345 mm rain, two youths washed away in Pen

On Thursday the Malvan observatory of India Meteorological Department (IMD) had recorded 345 mm rainfall for 24 hours. (File Photo) On Thursday the Malvan observatory of India Meteorological Department (IMD) had recorded 345 mm rainfall for 24 hours. (File Photo)

RECEIVING HEAVY rain through Wednesday and Thursday, Malvan in Sindhudurg district became the first region in Maharashtra to receive more than 1,500 mm rainfall this monsoon.

From June 1, the region has received a cumulative rainfall of 1,526 mm rainfall as on June 21. This is closely followed by Devgad, also in Konkan, which has received 1,445 mm rainfall during the same time. With this, the total rainfall in Sindhudurg was recorded at 8,318.9 mm since June 1.

On Thursday the Malvan observatory of India Meteorological Department (IMD) had recorded 345 mm rainfall for 24 hours till 8.30 am.

Around 400 km away, Pen in Raigarh district also received very heavy rainfall on Thursday with two youths washed away in Bhogwati river. Officials in Pen Taluka said the deceased are 22-year-olds Aniket Waghsar and Sagar Waghmare. “Around 5 pm, they were crossing over the bridge when suddenly the river overflowed washing them away. The bodies are yet to be found,” said an official.

On Thursday, Mumbai received scant rainfall with the Santacruz observatory recording 0.1 mm rainfall and Colaba receiving 0.8 mm rainfall. While Mumbai is likely to receive thundershowers on Saturday, the IMD has predicted moderate rain on Friday.

It has also issued a heavy rainfall warning for some parts of Maharashtra. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in south Konkan districts, while heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places in parts of north Konkan, south Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on Friday,” said an IMD official.

