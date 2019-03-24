Maharashtra: Mahul residents angry after govt says it can only pay Rs 832 rent per family for relocation

The state government’s submission before the Bombay High Court that it doesn’t have enough money to pay rent for residents of Mahul in need of relocation has left them angry.

Citing fund crunch, the state government has offered to pay Rs 832 rent per family. Upset, residents questioned the government’s plan of spending about Rs 4,000 crore on constructing a statue in the Arabian Sea but not having funds for people facing serious health issues in Mahul, where pollution levels are high and living conditions “inhuman”.

Mahul residents said that they were shocked to learn about the government’s submission before the HC. If the government had to consider paying the rent of the affected residents, it would be not more than Rs 832 per family, the government told the HC during a hearing on March 20.

“After IIT-Bombay pointed out that because of high pollution levels Mahul is not fit for human habitation, the HC had asked the government that if it can’t provide new houses to people, then give at least the rent so that they can come out of Mahul. However, the government in its affidavit mentioned that it doesn’t have money and offered only Rs 832 as rent. This is a cruel joke. Can the government tell us where in Mumbai can we get houses at Rs 832? The government is not serious about the residents’ plight,” said Bilal Khan of Ghar Bachao, Ghar Banao Andolan.

“People are shocked, angry and upset with the government. This government doesn’t care about their lives. They have enough money for a statue in the Arabian Sea but not for Mahul residents,” he added.

Over 5,000 people, who had been shifted to Mahul to make way for infrastructure projects, are demanding relocation, citing poor air quality and illnesses. “We have been protesting for the last 147 days at Vidyavihar from where we had been forcefully shifted to a toxic hell. People living here are inhaling toxic air and frequently fall ill. In December 2018, even Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised to relocate us but nothing has happened,” said Nandu Shinde, a resident of Mahul.

Earlier, the draft of the final report by IIT-Bombay was submitted in the HC. In the report, IIT has concluded that no amount of amenities can resolve the issues of Mahul residents in the face of high pollution levels and recommended that the entire population of Mahul should be relocated to a safer place. The report also recommended demolition of some buildings to make way for air as an immediate solution, in the absence of which health of people was negatively affected. “…the most reputed institution has concluded totally against the view of the government. This clearly shows the real face of the government..,” Khan said.