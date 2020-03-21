Maharashtra: Mahul, Chembur buildings could be used to quarantine 20,000 from Middle East

The places are yet to be finalised but we have checked the condition of these buildings,” a BMC official said.(Representational Photo) The places are yet to be finalised but we have checked the condition of these buildings,” a BMC official said.(Representational Photo)

Faced with the uphill task of creating quarantine facilities for over 20,000 Indians expected to arrive here from the Middle East in the coming days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is mulling using buildings built for Project Affected People in Mahul and Chembur. The civic body is looking at complexes where, at a time, 5,000-10,000 people can be quarantined.

“There are about 30 buildings in Videocon Atithi Shelters Pvt Ltd near SG Chemicals and RNA Complex, all in Chembur, that can be used to quarantine about 3,000 people. Mahul’s Eversmile Complex can accommodate about 2,000 people. The places are yet to be finalised but we have checked the condition of these buildings,” a BMC official said.

Over 20,000 Indians are expected to arrive in Mumbai in the next few days from the Middle East. As per procedure, all of them will be quarantined.

On Thursday, officials also visited HDIL Premier Complex in Kurla where there are 37 buildings that can accommodate about 12,000 people. “The condition of these buildings are bad. It will be difficult to prepare them for quarantine,” the official said.

Officials said they are looking at complexes as scattered facilities won’t be of much help. “If Mahul and Chembur buildings are finalised, we will start readying them. In Mahul, the civic body may need to take the high court’s permission,” the official added.

