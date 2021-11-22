Maharashtra: Mahavoter chatbot revamped to increase voter engagement

The Maharashtra State Election Commission and Gupshup Institute have revamped the Mahavoter chatbot that they first implemented during the 2017 local body polls.

State election commissioner UPS Madan launched the chatbot that is expected to make voter registration easier and answer the queries of voters. Voters should take full advantage of this facility, said Madan.

An official statement by the election commission said: “It had all the information about the voters and polling. SEC is coming with Mahavoter 2, an expanded version which covers the voter registration process, especially keeping in view the special summary revision which is being implemented by the Election Commission of India till November 30, 2021.”

The Mahavoter chatbot will provide Marathi and English language options and a detailed FAQ, that includes answers to queries on finding names in the electoral roll, registering names in electoral roll, documents required for it, technical information, correction of names or addresses, omission of names, and so on.

A direct link will be available to search for one’s name in the voter list, to register a new name or to correct it. Apart from this, one can get information by sending Hi on WhatsApp number +91-7669300321 or by visiting mahavoter.in.