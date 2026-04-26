Maharashtra to launch India’s first AI-powered apprenticeship assistant

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Maharashtra government is set to launch MahaChatur AI, a conversational artificial intelligence platform designed to simplify access to apprenticeship opportunities for youth across the state on Monday.
Operating through a simple mobile interface on WhatsApp, MahaChatur AI guides users through the entire apprenticeship lifecycle. Young people can use the platform to check their eligibility, understand available opportunities in companies , complete registration and profile creation, and receive step-by-step guidance through training and placement stages.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will launch MahaChatur AI, where signing of a number of MoUs will be done with knowledge and industry partners.
“Maharashtra is leading among states in apprenticeship engagement under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and has a top up scheme called Maharashtra Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (MAPS). The state has a vibrant eco system and policy framework to provide industry aligned trainings and AI Mahachatur will help to scale further,” said Manisha Verma, additional chief secretary, skill, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation department.
The officer said that despite strong policy frameworks, young people have continued to face practical barriers, including complex registration procedures, lack of guidance, and information gaps, that limit their access to available opportunities. MahaChatur AI is the state government’s direct response to provide a guided access as per the Chief Minister’s directives to work towards “ease of living” and “ease of doing business” for citizens.
The system, developed in collaboration with Rightwalk Foundation, is built on open-source AI models hosted within government-controlled infrastructure, ensuring data security and sovereignty. All interactions are consent-based, meaning actions are taken only after user approval through official government systems.
Officials say the platform reduces the time required to navigate apprenticeship processes. Tasks that previously took two to three days can now be completed in approximately 15 minutes with guided support — a change expected to boost registrations and reduce drop-offs from the scheme.
The platform also promotes inclusive access, with particular attention to rural communities, disadvantaged youth, and first-generation learners. Real-time data generated through the system will also support policy monitoring and program improvement.
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