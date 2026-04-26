Maharashtra to launch India’s first AI-powered apprenticeship assistant

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will launch MahaChatur AI, where signing of a number of MoUs will be done with knowledge and industry partners.

Maharashtra government is set to launch MahaChatur AI, a conversational artificial intelligence platform designed to simplify access to apprenticeship opportunities for youth across the state on Monday.

Operating through a simple mobile interface on WhatsApp, MahaChatur AI guides users through the entire apprenticeship lifecycle. Young people can use the platform to check their eligibility, understand available opportunities in companies , complete registration and profile creation, and receive step-by-step guidance through training and placement stages.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will launch MahaChatur AI, where signing of a number of MoUs will be done with knowledge and industry partners.

“Maharashtra is leading among states in apprenticeship engagement under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and has a top up scheme called Maharashtra Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (MAPS). The state has a vibrant eco system and policy framework to provide industry aligned trainings and AI Mahachatur will help to scale further,” said Manisha Verma, additional chief secretary, skill, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation department.