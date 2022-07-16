scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

Maharashtra: Lying in freight station for 6 months, 73 kg of heroin seized

Written by Sagar Rajput | Mumbai |
July 16, 2022 2:33:44 am
International Drug racket busted and seizure of heroin worth rs 362.5 crores in panvel container Navi mumbai police. Express photo by Narendra Vaskar 15/07/2022 Navi mumbai

Police have seized 72.5 kg of heroin worth Rs 362.59 crore from a container that was lying in the freight station of a logistics firm in Maharashtra’s Panvel for over six months.

The police said the search was carried out on Thursday following a tip-off from the Punjab Police. A case under Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the exporter, shipper and other unknown persons who facilitated the export and import of the contraband.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Suresh Mengade said, “We received an input on Wednesday from the Punjab Police that a consignment had landed at Nhava Sheva Port from Dubai… We verified the information and sent a team to the container freight station of Navkar Logistics Thursday.”

Police said they found a countainer with the drugs hidden inside. “We have learned that the container was lying at the station since last December. We are trying to verify this,” said Mengade.

