Police protection for gas tankers: How Maharashtra is safeguarding your LPG supply amid West Asia crisis

As the conflict in West Asia continues to disrupt global energy supply, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal informed the Legislative Council Monday that the state has authorised police protection for LPG transportation and distribution. The move aims to prevent supply chain interference and curb the burgeoning black market for cooking gas.

Between January and March 15, the state’s enforcement wings conducted 2,129 inspections, resulting in 23 cases and the arrest of 18 people for hoarding and price gouging, Bhujbal said.

“Directions have been issued to resolve technical issues in the gas refill booking app and missed call services. Instructions have also been given to provide police protection for LPG transportation and distribution. Oil companies have sufficient LPG stocks, and distribution is proceeding smoothly,” he said, adding that the government appeals to citizens not to worry about the LPG supply. He also said there has been only a marginal increase in edible oil prices compared to before the West Asia conflict.