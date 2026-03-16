Police protection for gas tankers: How Maharashtra is safeguarding your LPG supply amid West Asia crisis

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As the conflict in West Asia continues to disrupt global energy supply, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal informed the Legislative Council Monday that the state has authorised police protection for LPG transportation and distribution. The move aims to prevent supply chain interference and curb the burgeoning black market for cooking gas.
Between January and March 15, the state’s enforcement wings conducted 2,129 inspections, resulting in 23 cases and the arrest of 18 people for hoarding and price gouging, Bhujbal said.
“Directions have been issued to resolve technical issues in the gas refill booking app and missed call services. Instructions have also been given to provide police protection for LPG transportation and distribution. Oil companies have sufficient LPG stocks, and distribution is proceeding smoothly,” he said, adding that the government appeals to citizens not to worry about the LPG supply. He also said there has been only a marginal increase in edible oil prices compared to before the West Asia conflict.
Bhujbal also said that while the state government manages distribution, the Centre remains the authority on supply and pricing of petroleum products for all states in the country.
“Due to the war-like situation in the Middle East, the Central Government, on March 5, 2026, directed oil companies to supply LPG exclusively for domestic use to ensure a smooth fuel supply. Effective March 7, 2026, the Central Government increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders from Rs 852.50 to Rs 912.50. Similarly, the price of commercial cylinders was increased from Rs 1,720.50 to Rs 1,835.00,” Bhujbal said in his statement.
Bhujbal said that to ensure a smooth fuel supply and prevent black marketing, the Maharashtra government issued a letter on March 8, instructing district collectors and regional offices to form district-level vigilance squads and take action against black marketing.
He also said the government informed the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on March 11 that it is considering distributing kerosene as an alternative to LPG. A meeting was held on March 12 under the chairmanship of the chief secretary regarding LPG supply in the state, and a circular was issued on March 13 to maintain a smooth supply, he added.
He said that as per the Centre’s instructions, priority sectors have been identified for the supply of commercial LPG: They are hospitals, educational institutions, crematoriums, old-age homes, orphanages (100 per cent), defence, government sector, railways, aviation, police/prison canteens (70 per cent) and MSRTC canteens, pharmaceutical industry, seed processing, fisheries (50 per cent).
He said that LPG production at refineries has been increased from 9,000 metric tonnes to 11,000 metric tonnes. Special committees and control rooms have been established at the district level. Regular meetings are being held with oil companies and gas distributors, he added.
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