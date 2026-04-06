Maharashtra seeks to increase supply of 5kg cylinders to migrant workers by 25%

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Maharashtra has sought the Centre to increase the supply of 5 kg LPG cylinders given to migrant labourers by 25 per cent, Chandrakant Dange, Controller of Rationing and Director of Civil supplies, said on Monday.
He said that Maharashtra has seen an increase of 73,000 pipeline gas connections in the last one month and appealed to LPG users in areas with Piped Natural Gas (PNG) availability to apply till June 30, as after that LPG cylinder supply will be cut off.
The Government authorities claimed that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or domestic LPG, and supply systems are functioning smoothly and added that the state’s distribution network, supported by multiple LPG bottling plants and coordinated logistics, continues to meet consumer demand without disruption.
“Knowing the need of migrant labourers, we provide to them 5 kilogram cylinders. As of now we have delivered around 27,000 such cylinders per day. But understanding the need and the large number of migrant labourers in Maharashtra, we have sought to increase the supply by 25 per cent,” said Dange, speaking to reporters in Monday. He was speaking at the media briefing on fuel supply across Maharashtra.
He said that the state government has issued deemed permission on March 27, 2026 for pending application for City Gas Distribution (CGD) pipeling laying by municipal corporations, PWD, irrigation and other authorities. “The PNG connections were around 42.30 lakh till February 2026. Last one month, the numbers have increased by approximately 73,000 PNG connections,” he said.
Along with Dange, Anil Diggikar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection; Sunil Borkar, Director, Agriculture (Input and Quality Control); and Umesh Kulkarni, Deputy General Manager, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and State Level Coordinator for Oil Marketing Companies in Maharashtra were present for the briefing.
Kulkarni said that the availability of petrol and diesel in Maharashtra remains adequate, and there is no cause for concern regarding fuel supply in the state.
“Maharashtra is currently supported by 23 LPG plants, catering to approximately 3.5 crore consumers. The supply of domestic LPG remains stable, with no reduction observed in cylinder availability. Earlier, the average daily supply stood at approximately 5.9 lakh cylinders, and it is currently being maintained at around 5.8 lakh cylinders, indicating no significant disruption,” he said.
Borkar said that the State Agriculture Department has finalised its roadmap for the upcoming Kharif season. “As of April 1, 2026, the state reports a healthy storage of 25.58 lakh metric tonnes of chemical fertilizers, representing 52% of the total seasonal requirement. In order to safeguard against mid-season surges in demand, the State Government has established a Buffer Stock and reserved 1.50 lakh MT of Urea and 25,000 MT of DAP through nodal agencies like MAIDC and MARKFED,” he said.
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