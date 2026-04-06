Maharashtra seeks to increase supply of 5kg cylinders to migrant workers by 25%

Kulkarni said that the availability of petrol and diesel in Maharashtra remains adequate, and there is no cause for concern regarding fuel supply in the state.

Maharashtra has sought the Centre to increase the supply of 5 kg LPG cylinders given to migrant labourers by 25 per cent, Chandrakant Dange, Controller of Rationing and Director of Civil supplies, said on Monday.

He said that Maharashtra has seen an increase of 73,000 pipeline gas connections in the last one month and appealed to LPG users in areas with Piped Natural Gas (PNG) availability to apply till June 30, as after that LPG cylinder supply will be cut off.

The Government authorities claimed that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or domestic LPG, and supply systems are functioning smoothly and added that the state’s distribution network, supported by multiple LPG bottling plants and coordinated logistics, continues to meet consumer demand without disruption.