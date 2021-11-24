Centre writes to Maharashtra over low Covid testing, officials say drop due to fewer cases

Raising concerns about the drop in weekly Covid testing in Maharashtra, the Union health secretary wrote to the state government on Wednesday, asking for more surveillance as Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed.

Maharashtra officials attribute the low testing to the falling infection rate in the state.

Amid the ongoing surges of Covid-19 cases in some developed countries despite high vaccination levels, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has cautioned 13 states, including Maharashtra, about keeping up vigilance.

“In the absence of a sustained level of sufficient testing, it is very difficult to determine the true level of infection spread in a geography… Hence, all efforts must be implemented to preserve the gains made so far and to prevent deterioration of Covid-19 scenario across the country,” reads the letter.

The department of health and family welfare stated that Maharashtra has reported 97,502 average daily tests as of the week ending November 22. “This is in stark contrast to a high of 2,68,501 average daily tests conducted in the week between May 17 and 23,” the letter reads further.

Out of the 36 districts in Maharashtra, 25 of them — including Thane, Mumbai and Pune, which have the highest active Covid-19 cases — decreased their weekly testing between November 15 and 21. Only 11 districts, prominently Jalgaon, Gadchiroli, Raigad and Nagpur, increased testing.

Bhushan in his letter stated it is a cause of concern that nine districts — Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Dhule, Gondia, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Washim and Yavatmal — conducted average tests per million per day below the World Health Organization-recommended number of 140 for the week ending November 22.

Talking to The Indian Express, collectors and district health officers (DHO) attributed the drop in testing to the low number of active Covid-19 cases. Data from the public health department shows that on November 23, Gondia didn’t have any active patient while Nandurbar and Washim had one active case each. Amravati had 44 patients currently under treatment, followed by Buldhana (15), Hingoli (14), Akola (9), Dhule (5) and Yavatmal (4).

Hingoli Collector Jitendra Papalkar said that on November 24, the positivity rate of the district stands at 0.30%. “As we aren’t getting new cases, there has been a drop in testing of the close contacts of the infected patients. So, currently we are running tests in areas that have a high floating population, like markers, bus and railway stations,” he said.

As per the letter, between November 15 and 21, Amravati has conducted 844 tests. This takes the testing per million population to 38—the lowest among the districts.

Dr S Nikam, civil surgeon from Amravati, said that the weekly positivity rate of the district is around 1.5%. “We are conducting tests in hotspots identified earlier, but are getting only 2-3 positive cases daily. Last week, on two consecutive days, we got zero cases. So, unlike the peak of the pandemic, we don’t have the scope to do robust testing.”

The current weekly positivity rate of the state stands at 1%.

“We have been keeping an eye on all the districts but we haven’t witnessed any spike in cases. It is unacceptable to compare the current testing data with May, when the pandemic was at its peak,” said a public health officer.

Despite repeated calls, Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, did not respond.