Maharashtra logs 23 new Omicron cases; tally highest in India

Maharashtra reported 23 new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the state’s total case tally to 88, the highest in India.

Of the 23 new cases, 13 are from Pune district, including three each from Pune city and Pune Rural, and seven from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Five new cases were reported from Mumbai, two from Osmanabad, and one each from Thane, Nagpur and Mira- Bhayandar . Till date, a total of 88 Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra, said state Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate. Of these, 16 had international travel history and seven of the patients are their high-risk close contacts.

Six had travelled to countries in the Middle East, four to Europe and two each to Ghana and South Africa. One patient had travelled to Singapore and another to Tanzania. Of the 23 new patients detected on Thursday, four are under 18 years of age while two are above 60.

Most of the patients are asymptomatic, but six have mild symptoms and they have been isolated in various hospitals. A total of 18 patients are fully vaccinated, one patient is unvaccinated while the four patients below 18 are not eligible for vaccination.

“Considering the festival is around the corner, we are recording more international fliers. We are also trying to trace as many close contacts as possible. This is also being reflected in the rise in the positivity rate in the city,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, amid rising cases of Omicron in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of the preventive measures being taken.