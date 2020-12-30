scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Maharashtra: Lockdown restrictions extended till January 31

The order issued by chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said, “All departments of Government of Maharashtra shall strictly implement these guidelines."

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | December 30, 2020 6:49:13 pm
mumbai police coronavirus, mumbai coronavirus cases, mumbai police covid death, coronavirus cases mumbaiIn November, the state government allowed reopening of places of worship and schools for students from classes IX to XII.(Express photo)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till January 31, 2020, stating that all activities already allowed and permitted from time-to-time shall continue.

The government, under its ‘Mission Begin Again’, has allowed several activities to resume. Last week, the state government allowed water sports and entertainment/amusement parks, tourist places to function outside containment zones as part of the phase-wise easing of lockdown restrictions.

In November, the state government allowed reopening of places of worship and schools for students from classes IX to XII.

