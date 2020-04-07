Maharashtra: Lockdown may be extended in Mumbai, Pune regions, says Rajesh Tope

The health minister further said that the situation between April 10 and April 14 will be reviewed before finalising the lockdown exit strategy. (Representational Image) The health minister further said that the situation between April 10 and April 14 will be reviewed before finalising the lockdown exit strategy. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope Monday cautioned people that they should not assume that the 21-day nationwide lockdown will be fully lifted in the state from April 15.

Speaking to mediapersons, Tope indicated that it may be extended in Mumbai and Pune regions, as well as some other hotspots in the state. “There is a protocol to relaxing the lockdown and it will be followed. Also, the Union government issues advisories to states. Those will be studied and then a decision will be taken,” he added.

The health minister further said that the situation between April 10 and April 14 will be reviewed before finalising the lockdown exit strategy. “We need work with great care in Mumbai and Pune, as the number of COVID-19 cases are higher in these regions. So, nobody should assume that the lockdown will be relaxed completely from April 15,” Tope said.

“Multiple options” were under consideration, officials said. “One option is to extend the lockdown by one week in areas like Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, as the number of cases are high in these regions. Another option is allowing movement in non-affected districts within the district limits. If there are no cases in these districts, then what is the point of continuing with the lockdown?” asked a senior official.

Another option is what officials term as “lockdown within the lockdown” to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. “Containment zones in particular districts will be locked down. But all these options are being discussed and nothing has been finalised yet. We will take stock of the situation around April 10. Then a decision will be taken on giving relaxation,” an official said.

Government sources said the decision may be taken around April 10 after assessing the number of the infected in the state. “As of now, the number of positive cases is increasing daily. We will get clarity on the state’s numbers by April 10. Also, we will get to know the status of those patients in quarantine as many will complete their 14-day isolation around then. If the number of patients and those in quarantine comes down, we may be able to take some decisions,” said a senior minister.

Another bureaucrat said that as of now, there are no discussions on allowing private establishments to reopen or allow the movement of public transport from August 15. “The establishments involved in essential services have been allowed to operate. Also, goods transport, including essential and non-essential, is being allowed. The decision about private establishments and public transport may be taken later and not immediately,” the official added.

