Maharashtra relaxes norms, exempts agriculture & e-commerce

Confectionaries, farsan (snack) marts and sweet shops can now stay open in the state during the national lockdown. Within hours of the Union government issuing new guidelines on Wednesday to enforce the second phase of the lockdown till May 3, Maharashtra — the state with the largest COVID-19 toll — revised its own set of guidelines, allowing fresh exemptions for agriculture, e-commerce and the food industry.

In an official notification, state Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta stated, “It was expedient to revise and align lockdown orders issued by Maharashtra (on April 13) to keep it in consonance with the Centre’s guidelines.”

On April 13, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had declared extension of the lockdown till April 30. But following the Centre’s latest announcement in this regard, the state, on Wednesday, notified that the lockdown measures will remain in force till May 3. When the lockdown had first began on March 25, Maharashtra had only allowed food and vegetable shops, groceries, bakeries, dairy and milk booths, ration shops, meat and fish shops to stay open. The same has now been extended to farsan and sweet shops as well as confectionaries.

However, the fresh exemptions do not give the shopowners a carte blanche. “Social distancing and proper hygiene practices must be ensured for all the activities permitted. It will be the responsibility of head of the organisation to ensure compliance of such norms. Authorities will ensure strict compliance,” Mehta said.

Also, in line with the Centre’s guidelines, the state government permitted movement of vehicles of all e-commerce operators — such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal — for “delivery of all goods and commodities, including food, pharmaceutical, medical equipment, and electrical and electronic appliances”.

While the state’s borders will continue to remain sealed for passenger movement, the transportation of all commodities and goods, including non-essential items, has now been permitted.

Mehta’s new order stated: “…interstate and intrastate movement of trucks with one driver and one additional person is allowed provided they have valid documents irrespective of the nature of the cargo. No further approval will be required.” It added that “empty trucks, carriers and goods are allowed to operate while on the way to pick up goods or returning after the completion of delivery”.

Amid concerns that the mass closures had also adversely hit the agricultural economy, the state on Tuesday announced major exemption for agriculture and allied activities, including forestry.

“Agencies involved in the procurement of agricultural products, including MSP (minimum support price) operations especially of cotton and tur dal, will be permitted. While direct procurement from farmers will be encouraged, mandis operated by all agriculture produce market committees have been exempted from the lockdown. So have farming operations, fishing activities and hatcheries,” an official said.

“The collection, processing, transport and sale of minor forest produce, including tendu leaves and timber lying in sale depots, has been permitted in notified Scheduled Tribes belts,” the official added.

Industrial establishments involved in processing, packaging and transport of agriculture produce, and shops for raw material required for agricultural activity like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, agricultural machinery and their spare parts, will remain open. Small and micro business involved in the manufacture of essential items like wheat, flour, pulses and edible oil have also been exempted.

The state has also permitted establishments engaged in coal and mineral production and transportation, supply of explosives and other mining related activities, and manufacturing units for packaging material for food items, drugs, and medical devices.

State Industries Minister Subhash Desai has called a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the Centre’s new guidelines and chalk out a plan for the resumption for industrial operations. Sources said at the meeting, the plan would be finalised and then submitted to the CM for approval.

Officials expressed confidence that 80 per cent of the industries have been covered by the MHA guidelines. “Since the MHA has allowed operations in industrial estates and townships, industries in MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) areas will be allowed to function. There are very few industries within municipal corporation limits. So, in all, around 80 per cent industries can become operational,” said an official.

Sources said of the 36,623 registered industries in Maharashtra, over 95 per cent have stopped operations since the lockdown.

The government is also mulling a plan to transport migrant labourers belonging to the state — who are stuck in Mumbai, Pune and other cities — to their native places across Maharashtra. “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, during a video conference on Monday with divisional commissioners and district collectors, had put forth the idea saying whether such a plan can be worked out. But no decision has been taken on it,” said an official.

The official added that the proposal faces multiple issues, including whether the native villages would accept them and whether the labourers would have to be quarantined at their villages. “All these issues will be discussed before taking any decision… Further, if industrial operations are to resume even in a limited way, the units would require workers, and sending even workers from Maharashtra back to their villages would be at odds with the plan,” the official said.

“We will issue operational guidelines in a day or two. The expectation is that industrial activity in many rural belts shall resume. We are understanding the nuances of the Centre’s guidelines to make the implementation hassle free for industries, while complying with all COVID-19 precautions,” said a senior official. On Tuesday, authorities began mapping which and whether any of the 220 industrial areas, governed by the MIDC, fall within the containment zones.

