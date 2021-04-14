Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Curfew-like restrictions from 8 pm today

A crowded market in Thane on Tuesday. A day before the new restrictions, several markets were seen bustling with people panic buying essentials. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi)

Maharashtra Coronavirus News Live Updates: From 8 pm tonight, curfew-like restrictions will be imposed across Maharashtra in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be imposed till May 1, and no person will be allowed in a public place without a valid reason.

All establishments, public spaces, activities and services will remain closed, except for essential services that will remain open between 7 am and 8 pm on working days. Shooting for films, serials and advertisements will remain closed, and only 25 people will be allowed at marriages. Public transport, including trains and bus services, and essential services like groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, all types of food outlets and public utilities, will be open.

In an address to the state on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a relief package of Rs 5,476 crore for those who will be affected across sectors.

Over 60,000 Covid-19 cases and 281 deaths were detected across the state on Tuesday. Mumbai reported 7,873 cases, while Pune registered 10,122. Maharashtra is contributing nearly a third of India’s daily cases.