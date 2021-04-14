Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Curfew-like restrictions from 8 pm today

A crowded market in Thane on Tuesday. A day before the new restrictions, several markets were seen bustling with people panic buying essentials. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi)
Maharashtra Coronavirus News Live Updates: From 8 pm tonight, curfew-like restrictions will be imposed across Maharashtra in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be imposed till May 1, and no person will be allowed in a public place without a valid reason.
All establishments, public spaces, activities and services will remain closed, except for essential services that will remain open between 7 am and 8 pm on working days. Shooting for films, serials and advertisements will remain closed, and only 25 people will be allowed at marriages. Public transport, including trains and bus services, and essential services like groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, all types of food outlets and public utilities, will be open.
In an address to the state on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a relief package of Rs 5,476 crore for those who will be affected across sectors.
Over 60,000 Covid-19 cases and 281 deaths were detected across the state on Tuesday. Mumbai reported 7,873 cases, while Pune registered 10,122. Maharashtra is contributing nearly a third of India’s daily cases.
Live Blog
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra lockdown from 8 pm; Section 144 imposed across the state; public movement restricted except for essential services; Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 5,476-crore relief package. Follow latest news and updates below
Maharashtra curfew from April 15 to May 1
The Maharashtra government has announced curfew-like restrictions in the state from 8 pm on April 14 to May 1. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a 38-minute address to the state, announced a Rs 5,476-crore relief package for those who will be affected across sectors and certain categories.
What’s allowed during Maharashtra curfew
* Services and activities falling in ‘essential category’ are exempted.
* E-commerce (only for the supply of essential goods and services).
* Public transport: Airplanes, trains, taxis (50% vehicle capacity), auto rickshaw (driver+2 passengers), public buses (full seating capacity/no standing passenger allowed)
* Petrol pumps, services designated by RBI as essential, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue.
* Veterinary services, animal care shelters, pet food shops
* Groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries
* Cold storage and warehouse services
* Diplomatic offices
* All public services by local authorities
* Marriages to be allowed with only 25 persons in presence. In case of funerals, only 20 persons are allowed.
* All construction activities are allowed at those sites where labourers are living on site. Movement to and fro from outside must be avoided, except for the purpose of material movement.
What’s not allowed during Maharashtra curfew
* Cinema halls, theatres, swimming pools, gyms and sports complexes to remain closed.
* All restaurants and bars to remain closed for in-dining. Only home delivery services shall be allowed and there shall be no visiting any restaurant or bar for ordering purposes or pickup.
* Shooting for film/serials/advertisements to be closed.
* Public places like beaches, gardens, open spaces, etc. shall remain closed.
* Religious places of worship to remain closes.
* All political activity to be stopped in state.
* Barber shops, spas, salons and beauty parlours to remain closed.
* All schools and colleges to remain closed.
* Students who have to attend any exam will be allowed to travel along with one adult, on basis of a valid hall ticket.
* All private coaching classes to remain closed.
* Any industrial process that is a net consumer of oxygen as a raw material is to be disallowed. Those processes, which come under essential activities or circumstances, could be exempted after written permission from Development Commissioner.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said house helps are exempt from the fresh Covid-19 restrictions in Maharashtra, and are allowed to travel and work in Mumbai. The directive came a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced curfew-like restrictions in the state till May 1, under which local authorities are to take a decision on house helps.
"We will explain which works or services can remain open during the period. The break the chain restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow 8 pm. We will issue our orders before it," Kakani was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Tuesday.
As Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced fresh restrictions on Tuesday night, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai was teeming with migrant workers. While many had anticipated a lockdown and managed to get confirmed tickets to their respective hometowns, several were seen trying to enter the station by buying general compartment tickets fearing a repeat of last year’s experience. Read Jayprakash S Naidu's report
The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, has shared data with laboratories in Maharashtra showing that of 361 Covid-19 samples taken in the state from January to March and genome sequenced, 61 per cent or 220 had the double mutation E484Q and L452R, now classified as B.1.617 lineage.
On March 24, the central government had announced the detection of a double mutant variant in "15-20 per cent samples in Maharashtra" but did not link the variant with the second surge in the state. Read Tabassum Barnagarwala's report
From 8 pm tonight, curfew-like restrictions will be imposed across Maharashtra in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be imposed till May 1, and no person will be allowed in a public place without a valid reason. Here's a list of what is allowed, and what is not