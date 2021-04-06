Maharashtra govt has imposed undeclared lockdown: Devendra Fadnavis

Most of the shops in Thane were seen closed on Tuesday.

The state government’s restrictions amount to undeclared lockdown, which has not gone well with small traders and ordinary people as such restrictions have raised questions about livelihood, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should therefore hold discussions with all concerned sectors and come out with revised guidelines to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

“While the pandemic is a serious issue, the state government cannot thrust restrictions which rob people of their livelihood. If citizens are struggling to lead a normal life, it defeats the purpose,” the BJP leader said.

He wrote a letter to the CM pointing to problems arising out of the restrictions.

According to Fadnavis, “Thackeray in a telephonic conversation informed me that the government was implementing harsh restrictions for two days to break the Covid chain. Since it was for two days, we gave our consent. But now, after five days, it appears these revised restrictions will continue for a month. It is a case of undeclared total lockdown. And the government has not taken the concerned sectors into confidence… To avoid further unrest and provide relief to affected sectors, it is important that the government holds dialogue with them.”