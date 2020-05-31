Maharashtra lockdown 5.0 guidelines: What’s allowed, what’s not

Migrant workers belonging to West Bengal boarding a truck in Mumbai Migrant workers belonging to West Bengal boarding a truck in Mumbai

Maharashtra Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines: The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the lockdown till June 30 while announcing easing of restrictions and resumption of activities in three phases from June 3 to June 8. Calling it “Mission Begin Again”, the government allowed all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, to function from June 5 on odd-even basis even as cases in the state crossed 65,000. This will exclude containment zones.

The directive comes a day after the Centre issued ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines, allowing re-opening of malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship from June 8. They also allow unfettered movement of goods and persons between states and within states. States have, however, been given the freedom to prohibit certain activities or put suitable restrictions if they deem it necessary for containment of the Covid outbreak.

Maharashtra lockdown guidelines: Whats allowed, whats not

Lockdown guidelines Phase I (with effect from June 3)

👉 Outdoor physical activities

Individual physical exercises like cycling! jogging / running / walking shall be permitted on public open spaces including beaches, public / private playgrounds, grounds belonging to societies/institutions, gardens and promenades with following conditions. No activities will be permitted in indoor portion or indoor stadium.

I) This will be allowed between 5 am to 7 pm.

2) No group activity will be permitted. However, children should be accompanied by an adult.

3) People are advised to stay outdoors only for the purposes of physical activities for limited duration.

4) No other activity is permitted.

5) People are permitted to use only nearby/neighbourhood open spaces. Long distance travel will not be permitted.

6) People are advised to avoid crowded open spaces. People are actively encouraged to use cycling as a form of physical exercise as it automatically ensures social distancing.

👉 Activities related to self-employed people like plumbers, electricians, pest-control and technicians with social distancing norms and usage of masks and sanitisation.

👉 Garages to mend vehicles and workshops with prior appointments.

👉 All Government offices (excluding Emergency, health & Medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food and Civil Supply, FCI, N.Y.K., Municipal Services who can operate at the levels as per the need) will function at 15% strength or minimum 15 employees whichever is more.

Lockdown guidelines Phase 2 (with effect from June 5)

👉 All markets, market areas & shops, except malls and market complexes, are allowed to function on PI-P2 basis (shops on one side of the road/lane/passage to be opened on odd dates while shops on the other side on even dates) from 9 am to 5 pm with following conditions.

👉 The use of trial rooms in the shops will not be permitted for clothes, apparels and similar items to prevent spread of infection. Similarly exchange policy and return policy will not be permitted.

👉 The shopkeepers will be responsible for ensuring social distancing norms in the shops and are encouraged to take measures such as foot markings on the floor, token system, home delivery etc.

👉 People are advised to walk / to use cycles for shopping purposes and to use nearby/neighborhood markets as far as possible. Long distance travel for nonessential items will not be permitted. Use of motorized vehicles for shopping will be strictly discouraged.

👉 If any failure of social distancing is seen, then authorities will immediately close down such shops/markets.

Migrant workers from West Bengal wait to board a Shramik Special train in Pune Migrant workers from West Bengal wait to board a Shramik Special train in Pune

Lockdown guidelines Phase 3 (with effect from June 8)

👉 All private offices can operate with up to 10% strength as per requirement, with remaining persons working from home. However all the employers will take sensitisation programs to educate the employees to take adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable group especially the elderly is not infected.

Other guidelines

👉 Outdoor portion of sport complexes and stadia and other open to sky public spaces will be permitted to remain open for individual exercises; however, spectators and group activities will not be allowed. No activities will be permitted in indoor portion or indoor stadium. All physical exercise and activities will be done with social distancing norms.

👉 All public and private transport will follow passenger management:

1. Two Wheeler: 1 rider

11. Three Wheeler: 1 + 2

111. Four Wheeler: 1 + 2

👉 Intra district bus service will be allowed with maximum 50% capacity per bus with physical distancing and sanitation measures. Inter-district bus service orders will not be permitted. Orders will be separately issued in this regard.

Migrants sit in a queue to board a bus in Maharashtra Migrants sit in a queue to board a bus in Maharashtra

Activities that will remain prohibited across Maharashtra:

i. Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions etc

ii. International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA

iii. Metro rail services

iv. Passenger Movement by trains and domestic air travel unless specifically allowed through separate orders and standard operating procedure (SOP)

v. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

vi. Social/political/sports/ entertainment/academic/cultural/ religious functions and large congregations.

vii. Religious places/ places of worship for public

viii. Barber shops, spas, saloons, beauty parlours

ix. Shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd