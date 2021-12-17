Maharashtra local body polls: Elections to de-reserved OBC seats to be held on Jan 18

After the Supreme Court’s order on renotifying seats reserved for the OBCs in the local body polls, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has said that the elections to the seats initially meant for the OBC category will now be held on January 18. Elections to certain local self-government bodies were to be held on December 21, but the apex court said the seats meant for Other Backward Castes (OBCs) were to be treated as general seats.

Hence, the seats set aside for the OBC category will be de-reserved and elections to these seats will be held on January 18. The results will be announced on January 19.

K V Kurundkar, secretary to the State Election Commission, said, “The seats meant for OBC will now be treated as general category. Of these, 50 per cent will have to be given to women. We have already issued directions to various collectors to ensure that the reservation is kept for women on seats in the general category.”

State Election Commissioner U P S Madan said the elections to 106 nagar panchayats, Bhandara and Gondia zilla parishad and 15 panchayat samitis were to be held on December 21. Besides this, the elections for four vacant seats of corporators in four corporations and 7,130 vacant posts in gram panchayats were to be held on the same day. The polls had been suspended after the apex court’s December 6 order.