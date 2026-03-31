Maharashtra local body poll row: Satara SP sent on leave to ensure impartial probe, says Fadnavis

Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi has been sent on compulsory leave to ensure a “free and fair” probe into allegations of police misconduct during the recent local body elections in the district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Monday.

“The Satara SP has been sent on leave. The decision was taken to ensure an impartial investigation,” Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, told reporters in Mumbai after a meeting at the police headquarters.

The move follows a political storm triggered by the Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which accused the Satara police of manhandling its minister Sambhuraje Desai during the district president election. Shinde had termed the incident a “murder of democracy” and the Sena staged protests inside and outside the legislature during the budget session, demanding Doshi’s removal.