Maharashtra: Ahead of local bodies’ polls, Sena to launch voter outreach initiative on July 12

Gearing up for the elections to various local bodies, including the BMC, which will be held early next year, the Shiv Sena will be reaching out to voters through the Shiv Sampark Abhiyan between July 12 and 24. This was decided at a virtual meet held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the party’s senior leaders and district chiefs, on Thursday.

Shiv Sena secretary Anil Desai said the party had launched Shiv Sampark Abhiyan in February, but it was stayed in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19. “Now, with the Covid situation under control, the abhiyan will be held between July 12 and 24, in which activities such as member registration, new voter registration and strengthening of the party’s base across the state will be taken up,” said Desai, while speaking to the media.

He further said all these activities will be carried out by following Covid safety norms and without any crowding. “This initiative is also part of preparedness for upcoming polls of local bodies, such as zilla parishads, municipal corporations and councils,” he added.

On whether the Sena will contest upcoming local bodies independently, Desai said, “Senior leaders of the MVA will decide and the elections will be fought accordingly.”

Besides, Thackeray also asked district chiefs to take up ‘My village, corona free village’ initiative across the state to reach out to people and contribute to making villages Covid free, Desai said.