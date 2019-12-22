Maharashtra loan waiver: Devendra Fadnavis says farmers cheated, to hold stir

Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur on Saturday. (Express Photo: Monica Chaturvedi) Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur on Saturday. (Express Photo: Monica Chaturvedi)

Claiming the crop loan waiver scheme announced by the government has “cheated” farmers, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday announced that the BJP would hold an agitation over the scheme.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Assembly, Fadnavis said, “We are going to hold a statewide agitation against this cheating of farmers… The loan waiver announced by us (BJP-led government) in 2017 has already benefited farmers. We had waived loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Between 2017 and 2019, there will be very few farmers with outstanding loans… The real needy farmer are the ones who lost their crops due to untimely rain in October.”

“What is really strange is that they are planning to enforce the loan waiver from March 2020 without working out the specifics. They have not specified any guidelines. There is neither any clarity on the quantum of loan waiver nor who is going to benefit,” he added.

“Will the scheme only include farmers who have taken crop loans? Will it include the mid-term crop loans? What about those farmers who have taken loans for farm tractors? Will the government exempt loans taken for irrigation schemes?” Fadnavis said.

While there was no word on how much financial burden the new scheme would put on the state treasury, the initiative comes over two years after the Rs 34,000-crore loan waiver announced by then BJP-Sena government in 2017.

“Almost 51 lakh farmers had benefited and the total expenditure incurred was Rs 23,000 crore. Other incentives for non-defaulters and one-time payments had taken the total to Rs 26,000 crore. As per estimates, if the loan waiver scheme was extended till 2018-19, it would have incurred an additional expenditure of Rs 8,000 crore, costing the state Rs 34,000 crore in all,” Fadnavis said.

He added that the larger issue relates to the financial distress faced by farmers in the wake of crop loss due to unseasonal rainfall in October and November. “There is no provision to provide immediate financial help to these farmers. Crops have been lost across 94 lakh hectares. Every small and marginal farmer, who accounts for 78 per cent of the state’s farming population, has been affected.”

To except farmers in distress to wait till March is impractical, he said. “Thackeray was keen on extending Rs 25,000 per hectare crop compensation to farmers. Another promise made was to wipe out farm debt completely… None of these reflect in the new loan waiver scheme… It amounts to betraying the trust of the farmers,” said Fadnavis.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App