Maharashtra clears mine project, says not in tiger area; maps show otherwise

THE MAHARASHTRA government on May 13 exempted an iron ore mining and processing project in Gadchiroli from wildlife clearance by claiming — incorrectly — it was not located in any tiger corridor, official communications reviewed by The Indian Express show.

The project proposal involves diverting 9.4 sq km of forest land in Gadchiroli for iron ore extraction and processing by Lloyds Metals & Energy.

It received forest clearance on April 15 and environment clearance on May 12, a day before it was exempted from obtaining wildlife clearance.

According to the project site map submitted by Lloyds to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the area falls in forest compartments 196, 197, 273, 274, 275, 276, 298, 300 and 301. All but one (300) of these compartments are identified as part of the Tadoba-Indravati tiger corridor in the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)-approved Tiger Conservation Plan (TCP) of the Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve.