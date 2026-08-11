Law admissions in limbo, Bar Council steps in: Over 100 Maharashtra colleges get one-time approval

The law colleges in Maharashtra have been given time until August 31 to complete the prescribed process on the BCI portal, submit the required documents and pay all applicable fees and dues.

In a significant relief to thousands of law aspirants in Maharashtra, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has granted one-time conditional approval to all existing eligible law colleges in the state to participate in the ongoing admissions process for the current academic year.

The deadline to submit college choices for the first round of the Common Admission Process (CAP) for three- and five-year LLB programmes ends on Tuesday.

The decision comes against the backdrop of uncertainty over this year’s law admissions in the state, after several prominent colleges were found to be initially absent from the list of institutions approved for CAP. While most of the sought-after colleges are added to the list of approved colleges by now, over 100 out of 357 law colleges were out of the system on the last day of choice-filling for students.