Maharashtra lifts Covid-imposed curbs on recruitment process

In a bid to fill 75,000 vacant posts in the Maharashtra Government Services, the state Finance Department on Monday curbed the Covid-imposed restrictions in the recruitment process and extended it till August 15, 2023.

According to the orders, the state Finance Department has allowed “100 per cent recruitment across departments” with a finalised total strength and total number of vacant spots, and 80 per cent recruitment has been allowed — barring Group D departments — to the ones that are yet to complete this.

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, after coming to power, had promised the people that they would be provided with 75,000 government jobs. Facing a backlash from the Opposition over industrial establishments being not set up or leaving Maharashtra, as youths keep losing job opportunities, the state government has decided to move swiftly for the recruitment process. The order from the Finance Department has also clarified that the relief will be applicable only till August 15, 2023, marking the 75 years of Independence. Following this, the earlier restrictions will be applicable, as announced on September 30 this year.

The state government on May 4, 2020, had issued guidelines restricting recruitment in different departments other than those under the Public Health and Medical Education. On September 30, 2022, various posts were created by a high-level committee under the Chief Secretary and sub-committee of the Additional Chief Secretary (Service) of the General Administration Department and Principal Secretary of the Finance Department were allowed to be recruited. The recruitment process for the departments, with no finalisation of the total strength and vacant posts, was not sanctioned as per the September 30 restrictions.