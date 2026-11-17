Children below 12 years will not be allowed to use lifts, escalators or moving walkways on their own under new rules notified by the Maharashtra government, which kicked in on November 1.

Rule 10(13) of the Maharashtra Lifts, Escalators and Moving Walks Rules, 2026, makes it compulsory for children below 12 to be accompanied by an adult while using these facilities. The restriction applies to residential buildings, shopping malls and other establishments covered by the rules. Children aged 12 and above are not covered by this particular restriction.

The provision is part of a wider set of safety measures that housing societies, building owners and commercial establishments will have to follow.