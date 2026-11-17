Children below 12 years will not be allowed to use lifts, escalators or moving walkways on their own under new rules notified by the Maharashtra government, which kicked in on November 1.
Rule 10(13) of the Maharashtra Lifts, Escalators and Moving Walks Rules, 2026, makes it compulsory for children below 12 to be accompanied by an adult while using these facilities. The restriction applies to residential buildings, shopping malls and other establishments covered by the rules. Children aged 12 and above are not covered by this particular restriction.
The provision is part of a wider set of safety measures that housing societies, building owners and commercial establishments will have to follow.
Under the new rules, lifts, escalators and moving walkways must be inspected and maintained every month by an approved contractor. An annual safety audit and testing are also required. Owners will have to maintain records of servicing and inspections.
The rules also make CCTV cameras mandatory in new lifts. Owners of existing lifts that do not have CCTV cameras, automatic rescue devices (ARDs) and overload protection devices (OLPDs) have been given a year from October 28 to install them.
Any accident involving a lift, escalator or moving walkway must be reported to the Electrical Inspector and the local police within 24 hours. The rules also stipulate that lift operators must be at least 18 years old.
The state has also strengthened its enforcement mechanism. Authorities can take action against installations found unsafe and order their closure if they do not meet the prescribed safety requirements.
The rules have been framed under the Maharashtra Lifts, Escalators and Moving Walks Act, 2017. The state amended the Act in 2026 to decentralise the licensing and inspection process.