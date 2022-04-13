scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Must Read

Maharashtra: Life term for 7 for kidnapping 3-yr-old boy in 2014, taking Rs 81 lakh as ransom

Additional sessions judge Chitra Hankare on Monday found the accused guilty of kidnapping for ransom, extortion, wrongful confinement along with criminal conspiracy

Mumbai |
April 13, 2022 3:40:36 am
The court convicted Ajit Apraj, Sapan Chakravarti, Deepak Salve, Anita Salve, Avinash Dethe, Ashok Dethe, and Vijay Wadle.

Seven persons, including a woman, were sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court for kidnapping a three-year-old boy and receiving a ransom of Rs 81 lakh from his father in 2014.

More from Mumbai

Additional sessions judge Chitra Hankare on Monday found the accused guilty of kidnapping for ransom, extortion, wrongful confinement along with criminal conspiracy. The court convicted Ajit Apraj, Sapan Chakravarti, Deepak Salve, Anita Salve, Avinash Dethe, Ashok Dethe, and Vijay Wadle. While kidnapping took place in 2014, the accused, who received the ransom money, remained untraced till they were arrested in another kidnapping case in 2015, leading the police to the previous crime.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 12: Latest News

Advertisement