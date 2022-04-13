Maharashtra: Life term for 7 for kidnapping 3-yr-old boy in 2014, taking Rs 81 lakh as ransom

Seven persons, including a woman, were sentenced to life imprisonment by a sessions court for kidnapping a three-year-old boy and receiving a ransom of Rs 81 lakh from his father in 2014.

Additional sessions judge Chitra Hankare on Monday found the accused guilty of kidnapping for ransom, extortion, wrongful confinement along with criminal conspiracy. The court convicted Ajit Apraj, Sapan Chakravarti, Deepak Salve, Anita Salve, Avinash Dethe, Ashok Dethe, and Vijay Wadle. While kidnapping took place in 2014, the accused, who received the ransom money, remained untraced till they were arrested in another kidnapping case in 2015, leading the police to the previous crime.