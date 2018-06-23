Maharashtra: Less women from state part of work force

The McKinsey report said that even a 10 per cent increase in women’s workforce participation in India could add 0 billion to the country’s GDP. (representational) The McKinsey report said that even a 10 per cent increase in women’s workforce participation in India could add 0 billion to the country’s GDP. (representational)

Eleven states in the country fare better than Maharashtra in women’s work force participation rate, according to the findings of a McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) report, “The Power of Parity: Advancing Women’s Equality In Asia Pacific”.

The report said, Chandigarh has the lowest women’s work force participation rate, followed by Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi. In Chandigarh, there were only 13 females for every 100 males in the workforce. The comparable number is 47 for Maharashtra, 19 for Delhi and 16 for J&K. Among states that have highest women labour force participation include Nagaland (80 females per 100 males), Mizoram (78) and Sikkim (71).

While Maharashtra is one of the largest states in terms of its economic size and prosperity, the participation of women in professional and technical jobs as compared to men is also among the lowest in the country at 46 females per 100 males, the report showed. The other two states, which have low participation of women workforce in professional and technical jobs are Telangana (38) and Chattishgarh (39).

In terms of wage gap, 14 states in the country have a lower female to male wage gap (higher gender equality in wages) than Maharashtra.

In the state, on an average, women got 77 per cent of men’s pay for comparable work. On the other hand in Delhi, women get 119 per cent of men’s pay for the same work. Chandigarh is the only other region where women earn higher.

Overall India, Bangladesh, Japan, Nepal, Pakistan, and South Korea are among the six countries furthest from gender parity in work in Asia Pacific, found the study.

The McKinsey report said that even a 10 per cent increase in women’s workforce participation in India could add $770 billion to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The report said to increase participation of women in workforce, India should increase women’s access to ‘digital technologies and financial products’. This will strengthen financial statuses of women and encourage entrepreneurship.

