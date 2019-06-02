Maharashtra: Leopard kills nine-month-old boy, forest officer says ‘traps laid’

A LEOPARD took away a nine-month-old boy from a house in Maharashtra’s Garbodu village in Sindewahi tahsil of Brahmapuri forest division in the early hours on Sunday.

The family was alerted by the child’s cries but by the time they could react, the leopard had taken the child away. The half-eaten body of the child, Swaraj Sachin Gurnule, was later found in a thicket near the village.

Chandrapur Chief Conservator of Forest Rama Rao told The Indian Express, “The boy was taken away by a leopard in the early hours on Sunday and killed. We have laid traps to catch the animal.”

Rao also said, “We are clearing the bushes around the village and will be installing solar lamps there to improve visibility since the leopard appears to have sneaked in stealthily from the thickets.”

Asked if there was any known leopard movement near the village, Rao said, “There were some incidents of cattle being killed in the area.”

With this, the total number of deaths due to attack by wild cat this year so far in Chandrapur has gone up to 11, seven of them from Brahmapuri division.