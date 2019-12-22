Maharashtra legislature passes Bill to scrap four corporators per ward system

Eknath Shinde, Minister for Urban Development, introduced the Bill, (File) Eknath Shinde, Minister for Urban Development, introduced the Bill, (File)

The state legislature Saturday passed the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to do away with the existing system of electing four corporators from every ward.

Eknath Shinde, Minister for Urban Development, while introducing the Bill, said that the review of the existing system showed the each municipal ward should have one corporator for fast development in municipal corporations. The Bill was cleared by both the Houses of state legislature.

During a debate on the Bill in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP legislators opposed the amendment saying it defeated the purpose of giving better representation to the people. The system of electing four corporators from each ward was introduced by previous BJP-led government.

