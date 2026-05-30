Mahayuti yet to finalise seat-sharing formula; NCP holds meeting as it awaits announcement

Even as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Friday finalized seat sharing for 15 out of 17 seats for the upcoming Legislative Council polls, the ruling Mahayuti alliance is yet to announce its formula.

After an internal party meeting that lasted nearly three hours, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said the seat-sharing arrangement would be finalised by Saturday afternoon.

“We discussed the Council election scenario. The final seat sharing will be announced on Saturday afternoon after discussions with the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena,” said NCP state president Sunil Tatkare.

Amid speculation of infighting within the party, the NCP meeting was attended by senior leaders under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. Party working president Praful Patel, state chief Sunil Tatkare, minister Chhagan Bhujbal, and former ministers Dilip Walse Patil and Dhananjay Munde were present.