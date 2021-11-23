Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: Cong, BJP in direct fight on 3 seats

With Tuesday being the last day of filing nominations for the election to the six Legislative Council seats that will be held next month, the Congress and BJP will be in a direct fight on three seats.

The Election Commission of India announced elections for six seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council that will be conducted from five local authorities constituencies. Two seats from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and one each from Kolhapur, Dhule-Nandurbar, Akola-Buldhana-Washim, Nagpur local authorities’ constituencies will be elected to the Council.

Shiv Sena’s Sunil Shinde and BJP’s Rajhans Singh have filed nominations for the two seats from Mumbai. Congress’s Suresh Kopparkar has filed the nomination as an independent from Mumbai. Sources in Sena said that Kopparkar may withdraw the nomination and the two seats may get elected unopposed.

For Kolhapur seat, Congress’s Satej Patil, Minister of State for Home, and BJP’s Amal Mahadik have filed nomination. For the Nagpur seat, BJP’s Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Congress’s Ravindra Bhoyar are in the fray. In the Dhule-Nandurbar seat, Congress’s Gaurav Wani will fight against the BJP’s Amrish Patel.

For Akola-Buldhana-Washim seat, Shiv Sena has fielded sitting legislator Gopikishan Bajoria against BJP’s Vasant Khandelwal.

The last date of nomination was November 23 and the last date to withdraw candidature is November 26. The election will be held on December 10 and counting of votes will take place on December 14.

The Congress is in a direct fight with the BJP in three seats while the Shiv Sena will fight against BJP in one seat.

At present, of the six seats, the Shiv Sena, Congress and BJP had two legislators each in the upper house.

Meanwhile, Congress’s Pradnya Satav was declared elected unopposed on the council seat to be elected from the members of the Assembly after the BJP candidate withdrew the nomination.